RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £88,072,353 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £74,086,052 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £58,314,627 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £55,920,898 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £53,188,488 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £48,384,065 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £41,804,976 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £40,190,131 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £37,145,182 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £36,241,535 RDW Redrow PLC value of shares traded £35,772,224 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £34,757,586 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £32,750,652 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £29,606,987 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £27,234,682 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £26,447,548 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £25,903,758 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £24,731,882 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £24,051,030 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £23,782,730 RHIM RHI Magnesita NV value of shares traded £23,648,917 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £22,831,867 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £19,289,312 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £18,881,438 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £18,443,524 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £17,501,151 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £17,307,650 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £15,259,770 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £14,972,425 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £14,875,375