StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £88,072,353

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £74,086,052

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £58,314,627

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £55,920,898

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £53,188,488

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£48,384,065

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £41,804,976

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £40,190,131

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £37,145,182

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £36,241,535

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £35,772,224

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £34,757,586

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £32,750,652

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £29,606,987

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £27,234,682

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £26,447,548

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £25,903,758

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £24,731,882

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £24,051,030

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £23,782,730

RHIM	RHI Magnesita NV value of shares traded £23,648,917

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £22,831,867

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £19,289,312

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £18,881,438

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £18,443,524

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £17,501,151

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £17,307,650

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £15,259,770

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £14,972,425

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £14,875,375



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com