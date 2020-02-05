StockMarketWire.com - Precious metals explorer ECR Minerals said it had sold Argentine subsidiary Ochre Mining to China's Hanaq Argentina.
Ochre Mining owns the SLM gold project in La Rioja, Argentina.
ECR said it had retained a royalty of up to 2% to a maximum of $2.7m in respect of future production from SLM.
'We are pleased to retain exposure to potential upside from the SLM gold project in the form of a royalty on future production, and we believe that Hanaq has the operational capabilities and access to Chinese investment capital necessary to put the SLM project into production, subject to the usual prerequisites,' chief executive Craig Brown said.
At 1:18pm: [LON:ECR] ECR Minerals PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
