StockMarketWire.com - W Resources said it had started operations at the Regua tungsten mine in northern Portugal following the release of an updated resource estimate.
The estimate was confirmed at 4.47m tonnes at 0.27% tungsten trioxide, with initial mining to be focused on higher-grade areas of the orebody close to the surface.
Operations had commenced to access and start trial mining of thick high-grade tungsten ore zones
W Resources said the mine's process plant would be built on 'lean' capital cost estimate of €1.5m.
At 1:28pm: [LON:WRES] W Resources PLC share price was +0.02p at 0.32p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
