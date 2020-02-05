RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £111,180,640 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £95,969,943 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £93,749,061 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £86,299,347 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £81,256,891 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £72,373,122 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £68,156,701 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £66,876,526 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £53,651,089 RDW Redrow PLC value of shares traded £52,976,314 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £52,302,235 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £51,841,120 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £51,319,190 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £47,818,851 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £43,382,695 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £39,888,819 SGE Sage Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £38,108,863 BGEU BAILLIE GIFFORD EUROPEAN GROWTH TRUST PLC ORD 25P value of shares traded £37,888,458 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £37,573,542 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £37,167,700 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,369,029 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £34,155,693 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £32,673,691 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £31,051,605 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £29,910,255 MGGT Meggitt PLC value of shares traded £27,141,214 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £26,411,839 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £26,167,986 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £26,055,082 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £25,166,242 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com