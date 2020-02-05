StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £111,180,640

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £95,969,943

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£93,749,061

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £86,299,347

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £81,256,891

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £72,373,122

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £68,156,701

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £66,876,526

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £53,651,089

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £52,976,314

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £52,302,235

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £51,841,120

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £51,319,190

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £47,818,851

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £43,382,695

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £39,888,819

SGE	Sage Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £38,108,863

BGEU	BAILLIE GIFFORD EUROPEAN GROWTH TRUST PLC ORD 25P value of shares traded
£37,888,458

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £37,573,542

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £37,167,700

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,369,029

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £34,155,693

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £32,673,691

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £31,051,605

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £29,910,255

MGGT	Meggitt PLC value of shares traded £27,141,214

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £26,411,839

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £26,167,986

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £26,055,082

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £25,166,242



