StockMarketWire.com - Echo Energy said average net daily production from the Santa Cruz Sur assets in Argentina was 2,481 barrels of oil equivalent per day between November and January.
Echo Energy acquired a 70% non-operated interest in the assets from 1 November.
The output included 560 barrels of oil and condensate per day and 11.5m standard cubic feet of gas.
At 2:01pm: [LON:ECHO] Echo Energy Plc share price was +0.3p at 2.15p
