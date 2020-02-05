StockMarketWire.com - Niche lender Distribution Finance Capital said it would slow its rate of loan origination while it attempted to overcome a delay getting a banking licence.
The company also announced that it had appointed Carl D'Ammassa as its permanent chief executive. D'Ammassa had previously held executive positions at White Oak, a specialist finance provider, Aldermore Bank and GE Capital.
Distribution Finance Capital said its loan book had grown 82% in the year through December to £208m.
However, it said delays obtaining a bank licence would impact on its ability to satisfy all the demand for its products.
'Whilst the company's lenders have been extremely supportive, the board is conscious of managing the origination demand for the company's products and thus it intends to ensure that the loan book's growth will stabilise until it has secured a bank licence,' Distribution Finance Capital said.
'Following this, however, the company expects to implement its previously stated strategy exhibiting a growth path similar to that previously stated.'
'This pragmatic decision is likely to have a material impact on the Ccmpany's gross revenues for 2020.'
'But to offset this slower growth plan, the company is being appropriate as regards to costs, products, and pricing and as such the impact on the path to achieving profitability is more limited.'
Distribution Finance Capital said its priority remained obtaining a bank licence.
'Whilst the board remains confident of a successful outcome, certainty is not assured,' it said.
'Meanwhile, the company enters 2020 in confident mood buoyed by the strength and depth of its origination capabilities, the positive customer feedback that the company receives and the undoubted momentum within the organisation itself.'
At 2:15pm: [LON:DFCH] share price was -4.5p at 86.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
