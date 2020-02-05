StockMarketWire.com - Clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer said current non-executive director Katie Bickerstaffe would assume the new executive role of chief strategy and transformation director.
'Her experience in leading roles at UK food and non-food retailers and track record of delivering large-scale change will be invaluable as we accelerate our transformation,' chief executive Steve Rowe said.
At 2:22pm: [LON:MKS] Marks Spencer Group PLC share price was +1.05p at 182.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
