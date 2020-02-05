StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £195,237,806

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £140,490,268

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £131,264,919

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £105,384,201

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £104,155,546

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£97,025,578

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £89,932,550

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £83,797,301

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £76,484,405

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £66,827,284

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £61,382,544

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £58,809,996

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £57,157,250

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £57,083,651

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £53,260,222

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £52,285,395

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £48,959,642

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £46,108,706

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £45,262,926

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £44,933,787

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £43,865,872

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £43,546,571

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £42,265,080

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £39,907,359

SGE	Sage Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £38,861,935

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £38,760,474

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £38,496,696

BGEU	BAILLIE GIFFORD EUROPEAN GROWTH TRUST PLC ORD 25P value of shares traded
£37,897,999

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £34,473,331

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £33,980,870



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com