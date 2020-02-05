BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £195,237,806 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £140,490,268 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £131,264,919 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £105,384,201 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £104,155,546 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £97,025,578 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £89,932,550 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £83,797,301 RDW Redrow PLC value of shares traded £76,484,405 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £66,827,284 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £61,382,544 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £58,809,996 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £57,157,250 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £57,083,651 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £53,260,222 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £52,285,395 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £48,959,642 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £46,108,706 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £45,262,926 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £44,933,787 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £43,865,872 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £43,546,571 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £42,265,080 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £39,907,359 SGE Sage Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £38,861,935 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £38,760,474 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £38,496,696 BGEU BAILLIE GIFFORD EUROPEAN GROWTH TRUST PLC ORD 25P value of shares traded £37,897,999 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £34,473,331 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £33,980,870 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com