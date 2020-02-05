FTSE 100 Smurfit Kappa Group 2891.00 +6.36% Smith (DS) 372.60 +5.73% Mondi 1652.00 +4.76% Informa 821.60 +4.64% Evraz 395.60 +3.64% Imperial Brands 1815.40 -7.06% NMC Health 965.70 -3.57% BT Group 157.28 -3.40% GlaxoSmithKline 1765.60 -2.72% Hargreaves Lansdown 1736.50 -2.33% FTSE 250 Tullow Oil 51.39 +5.20% Syncona 229.50 +4.79% Domino's Pizza Group 310.40 +4.44% Kaz Minerals 493.30 +4.31% Premier Oil 105.28 +4.08% Future 1180.00 -9.09% Coats Group 73.00 -3.44% Sanne Group 589.00 -2.81% Ultra Electronics Holdings 2167.00 -2.74% Babcock International Group 588.20 -2.39% FTSE 350 Smurfit Kappa Group 2891.00 +6.36% Smith (DS) 372.60 +5.73% Tullow Oil 51.39 +5.20% Syncona 229.50 +4.79% Mondi 1652.00 +4.76% Future 1180.00 -9.09% Imperial Brands 1815.40 -7.06% NMC Health 965.70 -3.57% Coats Group 73.00 -3.44% BT Group 157.28 -3.40% AIM Sound Energy 2.28 +34.12% Andalas Energy & Power 0.23 +27.78% G3 Exploration 12.50 +18.48% Edenville Energy 0.05 +16.67% Echo Energy 2.15 +16.22% Cloudbuy 0.10 -42.86% Baron Oil 0.09 -33.33% Victoria Oil & Gas 5.70 -22.66% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 15.25 -14.08% Verditek 2.55 -12.07% Overall Market Sound Energy 2.28 +34.12% Andalas Energy & Power 0.23 +27.78% G3 Exploration 12.50 +18.48% Edenville Energy 0.05 +16.67% Echo Energy 2.15 +16.22% Cloudbuy 0.10 -42.86% Baron Oil 0.09 -33.33% Victoria Oil & Gas 5.70 -22.66% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 15.25 -14.08% Verditek 2.55 -12.07%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
