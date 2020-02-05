StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2891.00       +6.36%
Smith (DS)                               372.60       +5.73%
Mondi                                   1652.00       +4.76%
Informa                                  821.60       +4.64%
Evraz                                    395.60       +3.64%
Imperial Brands                         1815.40       -7.06%
NMC Health                               965.70       -3.57%
BT Group                                 157.28       -3.40%
GlaxoSmithKline                         1765.60       -2.72%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1736.50       -2.33%

FTSE 250
Tullow Oil                                51.39       +5.20%
Syncona                                  229.50       +4.79%
Domino's Pizza Group                     310.40       +4.44%
Kaz Minerals                             493.30       +4.31%
Premier Oil                              105.28       +4.08%
Future                                  1180.00       -9.09%
Coats Group                               73.00       -3.44%
Sanne Group                              589.00       -2.81%
Ultra Electronics Holdings              2167.00       -2.74%
Babcock International Group              588.20       -2.39%

AIM
Sound Energy                               2.28      +34.12%
Andalas Energy & Power                     0.23      +27.78%
G3 Exploration                            12.50      +18.48%
Edenville Energy                           0.05      +16.67%
Echo Energy                                2.15      +16.22%
Cloudbuy                                   0.10      -42.86%
Baron Oil                                  0.09      -33.33%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         5.70      -22.66%
Conroy Gold And Natural Resources         15.25      -14.08%
Verditek                                   2.55      -12.07%

