BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £217,686,511 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £205,443,106 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £167,227,395 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £120,510,331 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £117,976,731 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £113,998,045 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £103,662,650 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £96,561,271 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £95,747,289 RDW Redrow PLC value of shares traded £78,038,318 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £76,412,624 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £75,053,132 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £74,802,002 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £72,212,754 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £66,406,839 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £66,026,751 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £63,185,089 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £61,465,235 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £60,165,331 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £55,336,580 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £55,202,238 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £54,870,216 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £54,793,031 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £52,063,911 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £51,458,831 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £50,406,554 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £49,310,071 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £48,192,493 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £47,675,767 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £46,143,788