BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £217,686,511

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £205,443,106

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £167,227,395

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £120,510,331

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £117,976,731

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £113,998,045

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£103,662,650

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £96,561,271

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £95,747,289

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £78,038,318

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £76,412,624

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £75,053,132

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £74,802,002

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £72,212,754

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £66,406,839

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £66,026,751

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £63,185,089

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £61,465,235

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £60,165,331

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £55,336,580

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £55,202,238

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £54,870,216

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £54,793,031

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £52,063,911

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £51,458,831

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £50,406,554

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £49,310,071

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £48,192,493

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £47,675,767

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £46,143,788



