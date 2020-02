RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £448,216,060 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £307,616,895 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £302,352,636 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £182,566,388 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £155,118,446 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £154,069,670 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £152,101,341 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £149,141,674 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £129,202,384 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £128,100,123 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £117,209,206 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £111,750,680 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £109,383,573 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £108,404,533 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £102,706,441 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £95,748,099 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £92,547,894 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £88,831,167 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £87,633,398 RDW Redrow PLC value of shares traded £86,159,837 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £82,985,327 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £81,306,990 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £80,748,702 JET JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. ORD EUR0.04 (CDI) value of shares traded £79,906,279 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £79,214,905 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £74,458,758 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £73,167,946 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £70,967,588 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £70,019,979 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £67,190,017 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com