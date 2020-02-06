UK
07/02/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m | Forecast: 0.60% | Previous: 1.70%
11/02/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
11/02/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q
11/02/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
11/02/2020 09:30 Prelim GDP q/q
11/02/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
12/02/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
US
07/02/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate | Forecast: 3.50% | Previous: 3.50%
07/02/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change | Forecast: 160K | Previous: 145K
07/02/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m | Forecast: 0.30% | Previous: 0.10%
07/02/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m | Forecast: -0.10% | Previous: -0.10%
07/02/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m | Forecast: 16.5B | Previous: 12.5B
11/02/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
11/02/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
12/02/2020 19:00 Federal Budget Balance
13/02/2020 13:30 CPI m/m
13/02/2020 13:30 Core CPI m/m
13/02/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
13/02/2020 15:00 Mortgage Delinquencies
14/02/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
14/02/2020 13:30 Import Prices m/m
14/02/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
14/02/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
14/02/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
14/02/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
14/02/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
14/02/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
EU
07/02/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance | Forecast: 16.4B | Previous: 18.3B
07/02/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m | Forecast: -0.20% | Previous: 1.10%
07/02/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance | Forecast: -5.1B | Previous: -5.6B
07/02/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m | Forecast: -0.30% | Previous: 0.30%
07/02/2020 07:45 French Prelim Private Payrolls q/q | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.20%
07/02/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: -0.20%
11/02/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
11/02/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
12/02/2020 10:00 Industrial Production m/m
13/02/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
13/02/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
13/02/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
14/02/2020 07:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
14/02/2020 10:00 Flash GDP q/q
14/02/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
14/02/2020 10:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
JP
07/02/2020 05:00 Leading Indicators | Forecast: 91.40% | Previous: 90.80%
10/02/2020 05:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
11/02/2020 06:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
11/02/2020 23:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
12/02/2020 23:50 PPI y/y
14/02/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
14/02/2020 23:53 Prelim GDP Price Index y/y
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com