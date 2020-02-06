Interim Result
11/02/2020 Diurnal Group Plc (DNL)
11/02/2020 TUI AG (TUI)
12/02/2020 Oncimmune Holdings Plc (ONC)
13/02/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
13/02/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
Final Result
11/02/2020 PJSC Polyus (PLZL)
12/02/2020 Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP)
12/02/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
13/02/2020 Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE)
13/02/2020 Coca-Cola HBC (CCH)
13/02/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
13/02/2020 BGEO Group (BGEO)
AGM / EGM
07/02/2020 Cerillion Plc (CER)
10/02/2020 PureCircle Ltd (PURE)
13/02/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
13/02/2020 GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd (GCP)
Trading Statement
07/02/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
13/02/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
Ex-Dividend
13/02/2020 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
13/02/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
13/02/2020 Residential Secure Income Plc (RESI)
13/02/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
13/02/2020 TheWorks.co.uk PLC (WRKS)
13/02/2020 Van Elle Holdings Plc (VANL)
13/02/2020 Greencoat UK Wind Plc (UKW)
13/02/2020 PZ Cussons PLC (PZC)
13/02/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
13/02/2020 Coventry Building Society (CVBP)
13/02/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
13/02/2020 Halcor Metals Work Sa (0GJQ)
13/02/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
13/02/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (HSL)
13/02/2020 Knights Group Holdings Plc (KGH)
13/02/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group (JLEN)
13/02/2020 ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com