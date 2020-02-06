StockMarketWire.com - Auto Trader said Trevor Mather chief executive officer would retire at the end of February, earlier than expected, as the transition to the new executive team had progressed well.
Mather was previously expected to retire at the end of March.
Nathan Coe, chief financial officer and CEO-designate would be appointed as CEO with effect from 1 March 2020.
Jamie Warner, currently Auto Trader's CFO-designate, would join the board with effect from 1 March 2020 as CFO.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
