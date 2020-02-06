StockMarketWire.com - Great Portland Estates said it had signed a £450m ESG-linked unsecured revolving credit facility at a headline margin of 90 basis points over LIBOR with a group of five existing relationship banks.
The facility had an initial five-year term which may be extended to a maximum of seven years at the company's request, subject to bank consent, the company said.
The loan facility incorporates three ESG-linked key performance indicators, which aligned with the company's strategy to support efforts to tackle climate change.
The KPIs included annual pre-agreed targets including the company's aim to decarbonise its existing buildings by reducing its portfolio energy intensity by 40% by 2030; building net zero carbon new buildings from 2030 and providing better quality urban greening measures.
'From May 2021, we will measure performance against each KPI annually. A margin decrease or increase of up to 2.5 basis points will be applied to the headline margin on the basis of this performance,' Great Portalnd Estates said.
'This facility is fully available for general corporate purposes, includes our standard unsecured financial covenants and is an amendment and extension of the group's £450m RCF signed in October 2018, which had a headline margin of 92.5 basis points,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
