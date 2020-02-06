StockMarketWire.com - Future said it would be holding a capital markets day for institutional investors and analysts on 6 February in London.
The presentation would provide further detail and insights into Future's data-driven approach to content development and organic growth and an examination of the rationale driving Future's M&A decisions, the company said.
The senior management team would also address the importance of diversification across verticals and channels and set out how Future's global operating model drives operating leverage, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
