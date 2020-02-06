StockMarketWire.com - Colour cosmetics supplier and owner of the W7 and Technic brands, Warpaint London, has announced a collaboration with a leading UK supermarket group to sell a core range of W7 branded products, in over 50 stores across the UK.
The sale of the Group's W7 branded products through this leading UK supermarket group represents a significant step forward in the Company's strategy to grow its UK market share through sales from new retail outlets for the Group.
The company has also appointed Ward & Hagon Management Consulting LLP to provide additional strategic resource and to assist it in implementing its strategic growth plans.
Ward & Hagon will have a particular focus on assisting the Group to access new retail channels with a view to growing its UK market share and developing its business in the USA.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, Warpaint London is expecting to report revenue of £49.3 million and adjusted profit before tax of £5.2 million.
The company expects to report its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 during the week commencing 20 April 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
