StockMarketWire.com - Zegona has declared an interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share, equivalent to £4.4 million.

In total 4.5 pence per share has been paid to shareholders in the last 12 months, equating to a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Ex-dividend date is February 13, 2020, and Payment of the dividend is March 6, 2020.

Zegona has been consistent in its commitment to paying dividends, with more than £35 million being paid to shareholders since 2016.

Zegona's policy is to pass 100% of all Euskaltel dividends straight through to its shareholders.

Euskaltel S.A. has a strong history of paying dividends, with €55.4 million being paid to shareholders in 2019, a 12% increase on the €49.7 million paid in 2018. On February 5, 2020, Euskaltel paid an interim dividend to shareholders of €25.0 million.

Eamonn O'Hare, Zegona chairman and chief executive officer, said: 'We are delighted to announce the payment of an interim dividend of £4.4 million, delivering on our commitment to pass 100% of all Euskaltel dividends straight through to our shareholders.' Story provided by StockMarketWire.com