StockMarketWire.com - Diploma said it had appointed Barbara Gibbes as chief financial officer designate.
Gibbes would join the company on 2 March 2020 and, after a period of transition, join the Board as CFO on 22 June 2020.
Gibbes, a chartered accountant, had held senior finance positions at Management Consulting group, Domino's Pizza, and Intu.
Nigel Lingwood would step down from the board on 22 June, but continue to facilitate a successful handover until he leaves the group, as previously announced, on 30 September 2020.
