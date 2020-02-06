StockMarketWire.com - Van Elle has made a number of changes to its Board as part of its succession planning.
Non-executive chairman, Adrian Barden, who has served on the Board since the company launched its IPO in 2016, is stepping down as a director at the sooner of the conclusion of the next annual general meeting or the appointment of his successor.
Robin Williams, senior independent non-executive director, who has also served on the Board since the IPO, also indicated his intention to step down from the Board at the end of July, following the publication of the company's results for the year ended April 30, 2020.
Charles St John will be appointed to the Board on February 24, 2020 as non-executive director and Van Elle will commence a process to recruit an additional non-executive director to join Charles and David Hurcomb.
It will also identify a successor to replace Mr Barden as chairman.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
