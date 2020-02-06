StockMarketWire.com - Energean oil and gas said its Karish project remained on track to deliver first gas in the first half of the 2020 easing fears that the coronavirus may scupper the construction of its FPSO Hull, which was currently being built in Liuheng Island, China.
The company did say, however, that the rapidly evolving nature of these circumstances was such that it was impossible, at this stage, to determine the overall impact, if any, on Energean's project timeline.
Work, however, was still progressing well in the Chinese yard with approximately 550 staff on site; and Energean said it was working actively with TechnipFMC to ensure that all appropriate measure are being taken to avoid or mitigate any delay.
At 8:17am: [LON:ENOG] Energean Oil Gas Plc share price was -17p at 738p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: