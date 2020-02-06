StockMarketWire.com - Touchstone Exploration has announced that flowback testing of the first stage of the Cascadura-1ST1 well has been completed, confirming a significant liquids rich natural gas discovery.
Cacadura-1ST1 production testing commenced on February 4, 2020, with the first stage testing the lower most 162 feet of a total of 777 feet of identified pay in the Herrera formation.
Average flowback rate during the final 14-hour test period was 5,180 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), including 26.9 million cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") of natural gas and 694 barrels per day ("bbls/d") of natural gas liquids.
A total of 28.6 million cubic feet of gas (4,770 barrels of oil equivalent) and 680 barrels of natural gas liquids were produced during the testing period.
Field analysis indicated liquids rich gas with no hydrogen sulfide and no produced water.
The well is expected to be shut-in for a two-week pressure build-up test, following which Touchstone Exploration anticipates completing and testing an additional 450 feet of identified pay.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
