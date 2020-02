GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £37,923,039 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £23,186,796 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,572,533 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,444,194 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £21,335,214 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £15,184,478 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £14,339,144 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £13,812,070 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £13,688,294 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £13,308,803 MRO Melrose PLC value of shares traded £12,882,961 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £10,593,724 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £9,682,148 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £8,967,557 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £8,803,829 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,388,882 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £8,159,353 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £8,019,814 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £7,786,388 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £6,798,164 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,692,634 RMG Royal Mail Plc value of shares traded £6,206,214 HUR Hurricane Energy Plc Ord 0.1p value of shares traded £6,073,127 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £6,015,350 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £5,868,128 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £5,676,196 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £5,413,259 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £5,271,387 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £5,090,028 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £4,860,020 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com