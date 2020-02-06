StockMarketWire.com - Genel Energy said it had appointed David McManus as chairman with immediate effect.
David McManus had more than 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, having held various executive roles at Pioneer Natural Resources, BG Group, ARCO, Ultramar, and Shell.
Sir Michael Fallon had been appointed as senior independent non-executive director, and Tolga Bilgin and Hassan Gozal had also been appointed to the board as non-executive directors, the company said.
At 9:03am: [LON:GENL] Genel Energy PLC share price was +5.3p at 194.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
