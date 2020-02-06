StockMarketWire.com - OnTheMarket saw traffic to its property portal exceed 30 million visits in January 2020, up 28% when compared to the same month last year.
The boost, which has set a new monthly record for the site, is 11% more than the previous high of 27.2 million seen in September 2019.
This performance helped to deliver a record number of leads for OnTheMarket's estate agent, letting agent and new homes developer customers - a 52% increase in the total number of phone and email leads compared with January 2019.
Average leads per advertiser rose 35% to 126, up from 93 in January 2019.
Ian Springett, chief executive officer of OnTheMarket, said: 'Our strong January performance provides powerful further evidence that our growth strategy is working and engagement is building amongst both property-seekers and agents. Our brand proposition and our multi-channel marketing investment have proven effective in attracting active property-seekers to the portal.
'Many of our agent shareholders and customers are choosing to list their properties on a 'New & exclusive' basis, 24 hours or more before Rightmove or Zoopla, and we are generating greater value than ever for our agents and new homes developers.'
At 9:43am: [LON:OTMP] Onthemarket Plc share price was +2p at 82p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: