GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £375,769,171 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £266,373,817 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £169,151,924 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £157,906,246 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £49,399,187 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £46,761,503 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £45,310,453 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £41,537,208 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £36,798,127 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £31,659,296 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £30,806,683 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £29,217,084 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £26,605,403 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £23,581,018 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £23,516,957 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £21,941,232 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £21,629,503 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £19,925,254 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £19,028,778 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £18,903,512 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £18,489,284 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £18,401,762 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £17,126,313 RHIM RHI Magnesita NV value of shares traded £16,229,647 MRO Melrose PLC value of shares traded £16,130,466 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £15,681,366 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,033,933 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £14,432,074 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £13,566,644 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £13,540,188 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com