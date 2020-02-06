StockMarketWire.com - 
GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £538,800,071

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £337,672,019

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £256,259,294

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £250,483,724

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £170,972,887

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £166,432,437

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £138,111,519

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £131,832,048

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £114,227,287

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £101,432,050

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £91,034,312

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £88,485,984

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £87,973,497

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £85,561,106

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £75,944,433

JET	JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. ORD EUR0.04 (CDI) value of shares traded
£74,419,527

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £72,941,738

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £72,494,221

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £67,383,691

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £64,243,921

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £63,934,457

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £63,467,291

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £62,594,309

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £60,474,186

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £52,251,202

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £52,111,515

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £50,895,195

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £49,702,837

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £44,934,236

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £44,476,319



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com