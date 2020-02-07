StockMarketWire.com - Pet product and veterinary company Pets at Home said it had appointed Ian Burke as its new chairman, to replace Tony DeNunzio.
Burke was currently chairman Studio Retail and was also a non-executive senior independent director of Intu Properties.
He was expected to assume the role at the start of the new financial year.
DeNunzio impending departure had first been mentioned by Pets at Home in November.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
