StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services group Mediclinic International said it had gained competition clearance its planned acquisition of Matlosana Medical Health Services in South Africa.
The acquisition, for which a sum wasn't disclosed, included two hospitals including the 185-bed Wilmed Park Hospital and the 62-bed Sunningdale Hospital.
It also included a 51% share in the 50-bed Parkmed Neuro Clinic psychiatric hospital.
Mediclinic's southern African unit initiated the acquisition process in 2015.
The deal was referred to the Competition Appeal Court, which had now ruled in favour of the acquisition, with an expected effective date around the middle of 2020.
