Irish commercial property asset investor Yew Grove REIT said it had completed its planned acquisition of a portfolio of six office buildings in Kildare county for €25.3m.

The purchase price for the portfolio, located at Millennium Park, Naas, represented a net initial yield of 5.8% after accounting for purchase costs.

Yew Grove REIT said it had reversionary potential expected to yield in excess of 9^%

The company said it now had a portfolio of 28 properties , ith a proforma gross asset value of around €140m and annualised rent roll of around €10.4m.

The most recent deal was first flagged on 19 December.




