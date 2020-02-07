StockMarketWire.com - Irish commercial property asset investor Yew Grove REIT said it had completed its planned acquisition of a portfolio of six office buildings in Kildare county for €25.3m.
The purchase price for the portfolio, located at Millennium Park, Naas, represented a net initial yield of 5.8% after accounting for purchase costs.
Yew Grove REIT said it had reversionary potential expected to yield in excess of 9^%
The company said it now had a portfolio of 28 properties , ith a proforma gross asset value of around €140m and annualised rent roll of around €10.4m.
The most recent deal was first flagged on 19 December.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
