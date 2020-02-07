StockMarketWire.com - HgCapital Trust said it alongside with other institutional investors would invest about £17.5m in smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions.
The company acquired stakes from Keensight Capital and Pleiade Venture in smartTrade Technologies.
SmartTrade, a managed services and hosted software provider for trading desks, provided liquidity management solutions to enable financial institutions to develop and run high-performance trading platforms throughout the world.
'David Vincent, chief executive and co-founder of smartTrade would remain invested in the business alongside Hg,' the company said.
At 8:03am: [LON:HGT] HG Capital Trust PLC share price was -1p at 269p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
