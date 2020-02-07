StockMarketWire.com - Countrywide said the sale of Lambert Smith Hampton had been delayed due to buyer John Bengt Moeller being 'indisposed' in January, while logistical difficulties in transferring money also weighed.
The company said, however, it had been re-assured by Moeller that completion was 'imminent.'
'The company continues to work with Moeller to resolve this situation urgently and is taking all necessary steps to achieve completion as soon as possible,' Countrywide said.
At 8:27am: [LON:CWD] Countrywide Plc share price was -18.7p at 345.3p
