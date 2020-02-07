StockMarketWire.com - 
HL.	Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £607,510,901

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,918,995

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £14,747,822

CLSN	CALISEN PLC ORD GBP0.01 (WI) value of shares traded £14,640,811

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £14,147,759

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £12,595,216

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £12,509,707

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £11,681,365

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £10,734,833

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £10,465,386

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,921,475

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £8,149,458

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £6,826,640

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £6,570,000

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £6,204,462

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £6,202,922

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £6,122,387

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £5,906,280

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £5,790,792

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £5,417,229

FUTR	Future PLC value of shares traded £5,163,053

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £5,128,268

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £4,561,228

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £4,481,876

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £4,321,622

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £4,267,815

ADM	Admiral Group PLC value of shares traded £4,257,527

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £4,256,826

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £3,846,697

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,792,967



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com