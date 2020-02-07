StockMarketWire.com - DP Poland, operator of Domino's Pizza brand in Poland, said its annual system sales rose 13% even as the company faced competition and higher labour costs.
System sales for the year through December rose to 81m PLN, with 82% of delivery sales ordered online, up from 77% in 2018.
A 1% decline in system sales in the first half reflected 'strong comparatives driven by TV advertising in January and February 2018,' the company said. Store numbers in 2019 increased from 63 to 69 stores, satisfying a Domino's pizza master franchise agreement requirement.
At 9:03am: [LON:DPP] DP Poland share price was +0.76p at 8.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: