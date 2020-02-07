StockMarketWire.com - Renewable Energy business Active Energy said environmental authorities had requested a public information meeting be held for next month prior to issuing the company with a permit to construct its plant in North Carolina.
During the last 90 days, the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Air Quality (NCDAQ) had reviewed AEG's application for the permit and had confirmed no further information was required by the administration regarding this project, the company said.
As a further and final stage of the permitting process, in accordance with industry practices, NCDAQ had requested a public information meeting to be held prior to issuance of the permit, it added.
'This is the first occasion where the CoalSwitch production process has been analysed by relevant environmental authorities. I am pleased with the initial conclusions of the Department of Air Quality in North Carolina,' said AEG, chief executive, Michael Rowan At 9:16am: [LON:AEG] Active Energy Group share price was +0.03p at 0.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
