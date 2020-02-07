StockMarketWire.com - Solid-state battery technology company Ilika said it would exhibiting at an industry conference in London.
Chief executive Graeme Purdy and chief financial officer Steve Boydell would present at the Growth & Innovation Forum 2020 on 11 February.
The conference was an investor event exhibiting companies focused on growth and technology.
At 9:22am: [LON:IKA] Ilika share price was +1p at 44p
