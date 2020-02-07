StockMarketWire.com - Autins said its current performance was in line with management expectations despite 'significant' challenges in the global automotive market.
'2019 was one of recovery and continued strategic focus for the group. We ended the year in a stronger position both operationally and financially and we can look ahead with confidence, despite the significant challenges faced by the global automotive market,' said chairman, Adam Attwood.
The company pledged to continue to focus on growing its sales and customer base, especially in continental Europe, as well as improving gross margin in 2020 through an on-going emphasis on labour control measures, process efficiencies and material savings.
'The financial performance for 2020 is currently in line with management expectations and the board expects to release its interim results for the six months ending 31 March 2020 in June 2020,' Attwood added.
At 9:52am: [LON:AUTG] Autins Group Plc share price was +0.5p at 21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
