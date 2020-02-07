StockMarketWire.com - Dual-listed Paris based company Novacyt said it had experienced strong demand for its coronavirus test following the major outbreak of the disease originating in China.
The company launched the test on 31 January, the day after the World Health Organization declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a global emergency.
To date, company subsidiary Primerdesign had received orders for 33,000 tests and requests for quotations for another 32,000 from over 30 countries, with a high conversion rate from quotations to orders.
Novacyt also announced that it was planning to launch a CE-Mark approved nCoV test in the week commencing 17 February.
At 10:11am: [LON:NCYT] Novacyt S.A share price was +5.5p at 46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: