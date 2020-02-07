StockMarketWire.com - Arc Minerals said it had agreed to sell its interest in the in Sturec gold project in Slovakia to MetalsTech for up to $8m including capped royalty payments.
A binding sale and purchase agreement had been signed for the deal, which was first flagged by Arc Minerals last year.
'This represents a major step forward for Arc as we focus the portfolio around our core Zambian copper assets where we have one of the most exciting undeveloped copper projects,' executive chairman Nick von Schirnding said.
Completion of the sale would take place by no later than 14 February, Arc Minerals said.
At 1:12pm: [LON:ARCM] Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di share price was 0p at 3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: