StockMarketWire.com - Out-of-hospital services provider Totally said subsidiary About Health had won an up to £8.4m contract to provide dermatology services in the UK to Manchester & Trafford Clinical Commissioning Groups.
The three-year contract had an option to extend for a further two years.
At 1:16pm: [LON:TLY] Totally PLC share price was +0.95p at 15.25p
