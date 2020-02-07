StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure developer InfraStrata said it had extended an ongoing public consultation period for a marine licence related to its Islandmagee gas storage project in Northern Ireland.
The decision had been made in consultation with the UK's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, due to the amount of public interest shown in the Islandmagee project.
The public consultation period would now run through until the 23 March, with an additional information day scheduled for 20 February.
'It is not expected that this extension will delay the ongoing process that we have kicked off to convert the draft marine licence into a full marine licence,' InfraStrata said.
'DAERA will continue to process responses to the consultation process whilst simultaneously dealing with any additional information received during this extended period.'
At 1:40pm: [LON:INFA] Infrastrata PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
