StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investor Syncona said portfolio company Freeline was presenting further data from an ongoing trial investigating a novel gene therapy for treating haemophilia B.
The data was being presented at the European Association for haemophilia and Allied Disorders conference in the Hague.
'We are highly encouraged by the data being generated in our lead programme in haemophilia B,' chief executive Chris Hollowood said.
'We believe that Freeline has developed a product that could be best-in-class for patients living with haemophilia B.'
'A functional cure was an aspiration of Freeline's when the business was founded just under five years ago and this data takes an important step towards that goal.'
'We look forward to identifying the optimal dose in the coming months and subsequently moving the product into a pivotal trial.'
At 2:09pm: [LON:SYNC] Syncona Ltd share price was +1.25p at 231.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
