UK
11/02/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q
11/02/2020 09:30 Prelim GDP q/q
11/02/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
11/02/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
12/02/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
17/02/2020 00:01 Rightmove HPI m/m
17/02/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
18/02/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
18/02/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
18/02/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
US
11/02/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
11/02/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
12/02/2020 19:00 Federal Budget Balance
13/02/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
13/02/2020 13:30 CPI m/m
13/02/2020 13:30 Core CPI m/m
13/02/2020 15:00 Mortgage Delinquencies
14/02/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
14/02/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
14/02/2020 13:30 Import Prices m/m
14/02/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
14/02/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
14/02/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
14/02/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
14/02/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
18/02/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
18/02/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
18/02/2020 21:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
EU
11/02/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
11/02/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
12/02/2020 10:00 Industrial Production m/m
13/02/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
13/02/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
13/02/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
14/02/2020 07:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
14/02/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
14/02/2020 10:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
14/02/2020 10:00 Flash GDP q/q
JP
11/02/2020 06:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
11/02/2020 23:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
12/02/2020 23:50 PPI y/y
14/02/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
14/02/2020 23:53 Prelim GDP Price Index y/y
17/02/2020 04:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
18/02/2020 23:50 Trade Balance
18/02/2020 23:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com