Interim Result
11/02/2020 Tui AG (TUI)
11/02/2020 Diurnal Group Plc (DNL)
12/02/2020 Oncimmune Holdings Plc (ONC)
13/02/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
13/02/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
18/02/2020 Blancco Technology Group Plc (BLTG)
Final Result
11/02/2020 PJSC Polyus (PLZL)
12/02/2020 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
12/02/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
13/02/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
13/02/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
13/02/2020 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
13/02/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
17/02/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
18/02/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
18/02/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
18/02/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
AGM / EGM
13/02/2020 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
13/02/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
18/02/2020 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
18/02/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
Trading Statement
13/02/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
Ex-Dividend
13/02/2020 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
13/02/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
13/02/2020 Residential Secure Income Plc (RESI)
13/02/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
13/02/2020 TheWorks.co.uk PLC (WRKS)
13/02/2020 Van Elle Holdings Plc (VANL)
13/02/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
13/02/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
13/02/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
13/02/2020 Coventry Building Society (CVBP)
13/02/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
13/02/2020 Halcor Metals Work Sa (0GJQ)
13/02/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
13/02/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
13/02/2020 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)
13/02/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group (JLEN)
13/02/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
