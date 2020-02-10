Interim Result

11/02/2020 Diurnal Group Plc (DNL)

11/02/2020 Tui AG (TUI)

12/02/2020 Oncimmune Holdings Plc (ONC)

13/02/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)

13/02/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)

18/02/2020 Blancco Technology Group Plc (BLTG)

25/02/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)

25/02/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

25/02/2020 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (BSIF)

03/03/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)

03/03/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

05/03/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

10/03/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)



Final Result

11/02/2020 PJSC Polyus (PLZL)

12/02/2020 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)

12/02/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

13/02/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

13/02/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)

13/02/2020 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)

13/02/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

17/02/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

18/02/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

18/02/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)

18/02/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

19/02/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)

20/02/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)

20/02/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)

20/02/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

20/02/2020 Morgan Sindall PLC (MGNS)

20/02/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

20/02/2020 Telecom Egypt (TEEG)

24/02/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)

24/02/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

24/02/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)

25/02/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)

25/02/2020 Synectics PLC (SNX)

25/02/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

25/02/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)

25/02/2020 Thomson Reuters Corp (0VKQ)

26/02/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

26/02/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)

26/02/2020 Mail.RU Group Ltd (MAIL)

26/02/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

27/02/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)

27/02/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

27/02/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)

27/02/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)

27/02/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)

27/02/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

27/02/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

27/02/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

28/02/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)

28/02/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)

01/03/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

02/03/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)

03/03/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

03/03/2020 Greggs PLC (GRG)

03/03/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)

04/03/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)

04/03/2020 Hostelworld Group Plc (HSW)

05/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JAR)

05/03/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)

05/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFI)

05/03/2020 Hong Kong Land Holdings (HKLD)

05/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)

05/03/2020 Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDS)

09/03/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)

09/03/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)



AGM / EGM

13/02/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)

13/02/2020 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)

18/02/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)

18/02/2020 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)

20/02/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

21/02/2020 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)

25/02/2020 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

26/02/2020 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)

26/02/2020 Ediston Property Investment Company Plc (EPIC)

27/02/2020 Formation Group PLC (FRM)

27/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)

28/02/2020 Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited (MERI)

28/02/2020 Green & Smart Holdings PLC (GSH)

03/03/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE)

04/03/2020 Ringkjoebing Landbobank As (0RPR)

04/03/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)

06/03/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)



Trading Statement

13/02/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)



Ex-Dividend

13/02/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)

13/02/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

13/02/2020 Residential Secure Income Plc (RESI)

13/02/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group (JLEN)

13/02/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

13/02/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

13/02/2020 Halcor Metals Work Sa (0GJQ)

13/02/2020 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)

13/02/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

13/02/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)

13/02/2020 Residential Secure Income Plc (RESI)

13/02/2020 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)

13/02/2020 TheWorks.co.uk PLC (WRKS)

13/02/2020 Van Elle Holdings Plc (VANL)

13/02/2020 Halcor Metals Work Sa (0GJQ)

13/02/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

13/02/2020 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)

13/02/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)

13/02/2020 Coventry Building Society (CVBP)

13/02/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

20/02/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

20/02/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)

20/02/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)

20/02/2020 Nexus Infrastructure Plc (NEXS)

20/02/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)

20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)

20/02/2020 Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC (HSM)

20/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)

20/02/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)

20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)

20/02/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

20/02/2020 Inland Homes PLC (INL)

20/02/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

20/02/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)

27/02/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

27/02/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

27/02/2020 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

27/02/2020 Shoe Zone Plc (SHOE)

27/02/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)

05/03/2020 Aviva (AV.B)

05/03/2020 The Ince Group Plc (INCE)

05/03/2020 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)

05/03/2020 Northern Electric plc (NTEA)

05/03/2020 Draper Esprit Vct Plc Ord 5p (DEVC)

05/03/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)

05/03/2020 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)

05/03/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)

05/03/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

05/03/2020 General Accident Plc 7/78 (GACB)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com