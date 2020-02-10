StockMarketWire.com - Fishing equipment retailer Angling Direct said that Darren Bailey had decided to step down from his role as chief executive officer with immediate effect.
Andy Torrance, who joined the company in October 2019 as a non-executive director, had been appointed as the company's new CEO.
Andy Torrance had extensive experience working for brands with customer centric omni-channels and substantial European presence. Torrance previously held chief operating officer roles at Dunelm and Holland & Barrett and a number of executive roles during a 12-year period at Halfords, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: