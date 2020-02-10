StockMarketWire.com - Communications specialist MTI Wireless Edge said it had won a contract worth around $1.5m from a Russian customer that it didn't name, for the supply of radio frequency components.
The contract win represented the company's St Petersburg office's largest to date, MTI Wireless Edge said.
'In addition, there is an order book of further Russian orders which bodes well for this office and for the division as a whole in 2020,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
