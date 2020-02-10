StockMarketWire.com - Cloud video editing platform company Blackbird said it was currently in 'advanced' talks with a number of multinational original equipment manufacturers in an effort to bolster its client pipeline.
Blackbird said it intended to attain global scale through multinational original equipment manufacturers and was currently in 'advanced discussions with a number of them.'
Since the start of the new year, management had attended a number of high-profile events and conferences in Europe and the US and would be attending the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas from 18-to-22 April, the company said.
The company also planned to announce its results for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 on 27 April 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
