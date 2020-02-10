StockMarketWire.com - Tower Resources said a survey vessel had completed the drilling of three boreholes at the site of a proposed well at the Thali licence offshore Cameroon.
The Geoquip Marine vessel MV Investigator completed its survey at the NJOM-3 well site on Friday, drilling three boreholes to a depth of 80 metres with alternating sampling and piezocone penetration tests.
'Although the analysis of the data will take some weeks, the company's initial view is that the data from the three boreholes are consistent and in line with pre-survey expectations,' Tower Resources said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: