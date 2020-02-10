StockMarketWire.com - Crossword Cybersecurity said it expected revenue to grow by more than a fifth this year thanks to a shift from software development services to its core of product and consulting business.
Revenue during the year was expected to increase by 22% to £1.3m, with revenues from product and consulting revenue anticipated to expand by 51%.
Nixer CyberML, a new family of machine-learning based security and anti-fraud software products that helped organisations easily and quickly build these capabilities into applications, was launched in November 2019, the company said.
The consulting division launched its vCISO (virtual chief information security officer) solution and signed its largest contract to date, spanning three years.
'During 2019, the Rizikon pipeline continued to grow, and version 2, launched in September 2019, is a product capable of adding value to all companies, regardless of their size or industry,' Crossword said.
'Rizikon was in a very strong position going into 2020 with multiple opportunities with our partners and directly, some of considerable size,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
